New Pixel Art

Our latest collab Planet ISO is finally complete. Gawrone has become the all time record breaker with an incredible number of 19 tiles in total!!
The new palette compo for our next ISO collab -which is medieval themed- has already begun, be sure to participate!
You can drop the name suggestions for the medieval collab here. The only rule is that it has to have ISO within the name just like our previous collabs - ISOtopes, PrehISOria and such.
This week, we want you to imagine & pixel the Commodore 64 demake of an existing game that wasn't actually released for Commodore 64. You can add/remove/change any features of the game as you want. You do not need to stick with one of the C64 graphic modes, however:
Optional bonus challenge: Meet the criteria of one of the graphic modes of C64.
Canvas Size - Exactly 320x200 px, horizontal.
Colours - Max. 16 use the C64 palette:
Transparency - No.
Animation - Optional.
Submit your 14 color unique + original color palette HERE!
The winning palette will be used in PJs next ISOcollab and for the first time, we are revealing the theme beforehand: MEDIEVAL. Other award winning palettes may also be used in other events and challenges.
This is also your chance to add a rare trophy to your profile.
Competition closes in 2 weeks, February 28, 2021. (
This weeks theme is sprite sprites!
You will be creating 2 sprites of a sprite, pixie, fay or fairy. The two sprites need to be the same character, drawn in two different sizes. One needs to fit on a 64x64 canvas, the other on a 16x16 canvas.
Both sprites will be submitted on one larger canvas, max 100x100. You don't need that much room, but this way you keep some space between the sprites if that helps to present them better.
For an example have a look at this image from Damian, obviously these are 3 sprites (and not pixies) but you only need 2.
Bonus challenge: Also add a 32x32 version of your sprite! (so 3 in total)
Good luck with your pixie pixels!
Canvas size - Max 100x100.
Colours - Max 20. Use the same palette for both sprites.
Animation - No.
Transparency - Yes, required.
The challenge thread will have all the challenge updates. The thread is also a great place to post your WIPs.