New Pixel Art

Pixel Art News

Icon
Planet ISO is complete.

Our latest collab Planet ISO is finally complete. Gawrone has become the all time record breaker with an incredible number of 19 tiles in total!!

The new palette compo for our next ISO collab -which is medieval themed- has already begun, be sure to participate!

You can drop the name suggestions for the medieval collab here. The only rule is that it has to have ISO within the name just like our previous collabs - ISOtopes, PrehISOria and such.

Posted by Gecimen @ 2/16/2021 05:21  |    6
Icon
Pixel Art Challenge: C64 Demake

This week, we want you to imagine & pixel the Commodore 64 demake of an existing game that wasn't actually released for Commodore 64. You can add/remove/change any features of the game as you want. You do not need to stick with one of the C64 graphic modes, however:

Optional bonus challenge: Meet the criteria of one of the graphic modes of C64.

Canvas Size - Exactly 320x200 px, horizontal.
Colours - Max. 16 use the C64 palette:

Transparency - No.
Animation - Optional.



The challenge thread will have all the challenge updates. The thread is also a great place to post your WIPs.
Posted by Gecimen @ 2/15/2021 02:11  |    0
Icon
Challenge Voting: Precious pixel
It's time to vote for the latest pixel art challenge: Precious pixel.

VOTE NOW!
Posted by Gecimen @ 2/15/2021 02:07  |    0
Icon
Challenge Awards: Pixie pixels
The Pixie pixels pixel art challenge is complete and we have three new champions. This week's challenge awards go to the following pieces:

Water sprite by jeremy
Annoying Pixie by Trick17
Fairy Bat by Reo


Thanks so much to all who took the time to vote and participate in the challenge! Check out the Pixie pixels forum thread for more information.
Read the full post...

Posted by Gecimen @ 2/15/2021 02:06  |    0
Icon
14 Color Palette Competition!
Pixeljoint is holding another palette competition which is open to everyone and is quite simple.

Submit your 14 color unique + original color palette HERE!
The winning palette will be used in PJs next ISOcollab and for the first time, we are revealing the theme beforehand: MEDIEVAL. Other award winning palettes may also be used in other events and challenges.

This is also your chance to add a rare trophy to your profile.

Competition closes in 2 weeks, February 28, 2021. (OPEN)

Posted by Gecimen @ 2/12/2021 15:53  |    3
Icon
Pixel Art Challenge: Precious pixel
This week we want you to create an image that displays the use of a single pixel in a unique color
Could be a glowing eye, a spark, a shiny reflex, your call!
 
If you choose to make an animation, the unique color pixel has to be present in all frames (although it could move around).
 
Canvas size - Unrestricted
Colours - Max 5 (one of these must be used only on a sigle pixel and nowhere else).
Animation - Optional.
Transparency - No.


The challenge thread will have all the challenge updates. The thread is also a great place to post your WIPs.
Posted by Christoballs @ 2/8/2021 01:27  |    0
Icon
Challenge Awards: Grocery Store Ghost
The Grocery Store Ghost pixel art challenge is complete and we have three new champions. This week's challenge awards go to the following pieces:

The Shopping In-spectre by StevenM
Supermarket spectre by jeremy
Boodega by cjlm123


Thanks so much to all who took the time to vote and participate in the challenge! Check out the Grocery Store Ghost forum thread for more information.
Read the full post...

Posted by Christoballs @ 2/8/2021 01:26  |    0
Icon
Challenge Voting: Pixie pixels
It's time to vote for the latest pixel art challenge: Pixie pixels.

VOTE NOW!
Posted by Christoballs @ 2/8/2021 01:24  |    0
Icon
PJ Comments & Fav awards

Don't forget to comment on the pieces you like!

Not only does a comment have the potential to make the artist's day, if you post a lot you'll win one of the fancy new trophies

 
January's top commenter awards go to:
  1. Theoden
  2. StevenM
  3. Hapiel


And January's most favourited award goes to:
Most Faved Artist - October 2020 (#1) Fool

Posted by Hapiel @ 2/3/2021 01:49  |    0
Icon
Pixel Art Challenge: Pixie pixels

This weeks theme is sprite sprites!

You will be creating 2 sprites of a sprite, pixie, fay or fairy. The two sprites need to be the same character, drawn in two different sizes. One needs to fit on a 64x64 canvas, the other on a 16x16 canvas.

Both sprites will be submitted on one larger canvas, max 100x100. You don't need that much room, but this way you keep some space between the sprites if that helps to present them better.

For an example have a look at this image from Damian, obviously these are 3 sprites (and not pixies) but you only need 2.

Bonus challenge: Also add a 32x32 version of your sprite! (so 3 in total)

Good luck with your pixie pixels!

Canvas size - Max 100x100.
Colours - Max 20. Use the same palette for both sprites.
Animation - No.
Transparency - Yes, required.



The challenge thread will have all the challenge updates. The thread is also a great place to post your WIPs.

Posted by Hapiel @ 2/1/2021 01:47  |    0
Icon
Challenge Voting: Grocery Store Ghost
It's time to vote for the latest pixel art challenge: Grocery Store Ghost.

VOTE NOW!
Posted by Hapiel @ 2/1/2021 01:46  |    2
Icon
Challenge Awards: The Dungeon Level
The The Dungeon Level pixel art challenge is complete and we have three new champions. This week's challenge awards go to the following pieces:

The cursed Knight by vierbit
Dungeon Level! by Gravista
Theseus and the Minotaur by cjlm123


Thanks so much to all who took the time to vote and participate in the challenge! Check out the The Dungeon Level forum thread for more information.
Read the full post...

Posted by Hapiel @ 2/1/2021 01:46  |    0
